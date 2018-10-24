Armed man in panda mask robs Portsmouth convenience store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding the armed suspect who robbed a business Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the King convenience store in the 2900 block of Victory Boulevard around 1 p.m. in reference to a call of an armed suspect.

The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and took money and cigarettes from the business before fleeing on foot and meeting up with two other people.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly a white man who is about 5’2″-5’4″ with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes on each leg, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

The suspect was also said to have hidden his identity by wearing a panda mask.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or online here.

