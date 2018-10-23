With Halloween nearing, here are safety tips for your family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With Halloween just a week away, it’s important to know some safety tips when it comes to trick-or-treating!

In Virginia Beach, trick-or-treat begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m., for children 12-years-old and younger.

For those passing out treats, it is important to turn your porch light on to let children know they are welcome. For those who are not, you are asked to leave your porch light off from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The City of Virginia Beach has tips for both trick-or-treaters and the hosts passing out the candy:

Trick-or-Treaters:

Join in the fun and accompany young children, especially if they are under the age of 8. If you can’t be there to accompany them, have them go with a group of other children.

Never let young children go alone.

Wear light colored clothing that is labeled flame-resistant or flame-retardant and is short enough to prevent tripping.

Add reflectors, glow sticks or glow-in-the-dark safety stickers for higher visibility.

Make sure your children can see clearly through face masks, or use use face paint or makeup instead of a mask.

Carry a lightweight flashlight along with a fully charged cell phone.

Watch out for traffic and only cross at corners. Do not to cross between parked cars.

Let family know ahead of time what route and streets you plan to travel and what time you expect to return home.

Only visit homes where you know the residents.

Insist children use sidewalks or, if sidewalks aren’t available, walk along the side of the street facing traffic.

Have children wait until they get home to eat their snacks so you can first examine their treats.

Only accept wrapped or packaged candy.

Most importantly, instruct your child not to never go into the home of a stranger, or get into a stranger’s car.

Explain the dangers and what to do if someone approaches them and tries to take them.

Hosts Passing Out Candy:

An adult should stay home to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Keep your pets under control and away from the front door.

Clear your garage, lawn and walkway of tools, toys and other items.

Use electric lights or luminary bags to light front walkways.

Give out only wrapped or packaged candy.

Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution.

Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit.

When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter.

Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards.

The City of Virginia Beach reminds the public of “If you see something, say something”, and asks to report any suspicious activity by dialing 911.