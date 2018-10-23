Virginia Beach’s Taylor takes another trip to baseball’s biggest stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass. - For the second straight season, Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor will take the diamond on baseball's biggest stage.

Tuesday, Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2018 MLB World Series at Fenway Park vs. the Boston Red Sox. Last season, Taylor, the Cox High School alumnus and former UVA standout, was voted co-MVP of the National League Championship Series as he and the Dodgers advanced to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1988.

Los Angeles was defeated by the Houston Astros, in seven games, last season.

Games one and two of the best of seven series will be in Boston before the series shifts to Dodger Stadium for games three, four and five (if necessary) beginning Friday.