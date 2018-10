Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - As your parents get older, there comes a time when difficult conversations have to be had about where they are going to live and what special help they may need now, or in the future.

To help us start that conversation, and understand the options we talk with Greg Storer and Pattie Gaudio from Williamsburg Landing.

Presented by Williamsburg Landing

757.565.6505 | williamsburglanding.org