Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and a warm up today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today but cool again tomorrow… We will start will a range of temperatures this morning, 50s near the coast to 30s near I-95. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with a bit of a southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move through overnight, shifting winds and bringing in cooler temperatures. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow. Winds will shift to the north at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies again tomorrow. Highs will return to the upper 50s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure will move up the East Coast for the end of the work week and weekend. Rain will build in Friday and winds will pick up. Rain will continue through Saturday with northeast winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Rain will become more scattered on Sunday as winds relax. Highs temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 23rd

1878 Hurricane (Landfall NC, Eye passed over Richmond)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

