NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to Denbigh High School early Tuesday morning.

A 16-year-old male student was reportedly caught with a knife in his backpack, and a baggie containing marijuana on his person during a random security check at the school.

The students parents were called to the scene.

According to officials, juvenile petitions were obtained for possession of Marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the student was released to his parent’s custody.