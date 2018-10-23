Smithfield High School students lobby for bill that gives human trafficking victims a voice

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Students at Smithfield High School are trying to turn a human trafficking bill into law.

It would be called Monica’s Law, named after sex trafficking survivor, Monica Charleston.

According to students, the law would give human trafficking victims a second chance at life.

It would create resources for medical and psychological rehabilitation, help with housing and vocational needs and provide families with counseling.

Last year students wrote the bill after meeting with Representative Bobby Scott.

Students this semester are now lobbying to get it presented in Congress. They need 100,000 signatures by November 15th.