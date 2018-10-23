Shred your sensitive documents for free during Southern Bank’s Shred-a-Thon

Shredding sensitive documents is an important way to keep your information safe.

Southern Bank is offering a FREE Shred-a-Thon on October 27 for people who need to get rid of those documents in a safe way.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or until the truck fills to capacity) at the Southern Banks located at 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd., in Virginia Beach and 221 Western Ave., in Suffolk.

Here are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Limit 5 Boxes or Kitchen Size Trash bags Per Car

Event may end early if the trucks are full

Only paper items may be shredded. No Books, notebooks, binders, credit cards, etc.

This is a drive thru event; boxes and bags will be returned to you once emptied

Consumers Only – No Businesses

Click here for more information.