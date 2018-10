NORFOLK NAVAL STATION – A Sailor at Naval Station Norfolk has been shot in the leg, according to Navy officials.

The incident allegedly happened around 9:35 a.m. at the CEP building 160 on the base.

Officials say the shooting was accidental and fire and emergency personnel did respond to the scene.

The Sailor was reportedly shot above the right knee and has been transported to the hospital for his gunshot wound.

