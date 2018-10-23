Richmond vs Virginia Beach: Two Virginians take baseball’s biggest stage

BOSTON – Tuesday kicks off the World Series. And it will be a Richmond vs Virginia Beach match up when the Los Angeles Dodger take on the Boston Red Sox in the seven-game series’.

Dodger infielder and outfielder Chris Taylor of Virginia Beach will face the Boston Red Sox and their center fielder from Richmond, Jackie Bradley Junior, at 8 p.m. from Fenway Park.

Taylor comes into game one of the World Series batting .254 on the season and .314 in his last 15 games.

Taylor has also been somewhat of a utility player for Los Angeles this season as well, moving from second base to left field. The Cox High School graduate even made a sliding grab Saturday in game seven of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers to helped stop and extra-base hit. The Dodgers would go on to win 5-1.

As for Bradley, the Red Sox center fielder has been a power and highly useful defensive weapon for Boston. Bradley, who is arguably the best defensive center fielder in Major League Baseball, has had trouble at the plate though.

The Prince George High School standout has hit only .234 for the season, but in his last 15 games, has upped his batting average to .271.

This is the second time the players with connections to the Commonwealth have taken the diamond for teams playing in the World Series. Old Dominion University great, Justin Verlander, pitched for the Huston Astros last year in the World Series against Chris Taylor and the Dodgers. A series the Astros would win.

This will be Bradley’s first appearance in a World Series.

