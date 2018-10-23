Portsmouth Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Detectives say 15-year-old Keasya S. Waits was last seen in the 1900 block of Atlanta Avenue and has not been seen or heard from since October 22.

Waits is described as a black female who has black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available.

Anyone who has seen Waits or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

