Patient First to offer free Halloween candy X-ray screenings

It’s back! Patient First will be hosting their annual frightful, fun tradition of Halloween Candy X-rays at all of their local medical centers.

According to Patient First, the free X-ray offer is an additional precaution parents may consider. This will help provide parents peace of mind about the treats their children receive by detecting objects such as glass, plastic or metal. Although the X-ray will help, parents still need to provide supervision for the foreign materials that X-rays may not pick up.

Patient First shared five tips to ensure trick-or-treaters have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

Bags of candy may be brought into any Patient First from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 26 through November 3.

The medical center will also provide free safety blinkers during the month of October while supplies last. These blinking lights can be attached to the child’s Halloween costume to increase visibility.

Doctors will also be available to discuss Halloween safety during the screenings.