Experts weigh in on what to do if you win the lottery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's on many Americans minds. Who or when will someone win the $1.6 billion payouts from the lottery game Mega Millions?

We all talk about what we would do if our ticket was the big winner. And while it's a lot of fun to dream about a huge win - there's a lot you should be considering if you actually win.

Kevin Zywna of Wealthway Financial Advisers is the expert News 3 This Morning brought in to speak about what to do if you get lucky Tuesday evening when the numbers are drawn.

Zywna said there are some things you do to prepare yourself, such as get a certified financial planner, a lawyer and certified public accountant - as part of the team to help you put the money you win in the right place.

Zywna also said to prepare for a 45 percent tax hit after you win, and know that there will be life changes - so good, some bad - that come with winning so much money.

Another big piece of advice from Zywna - sign your winning ticket and take a selfie with it, so people know you won!