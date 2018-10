PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department located a 15-year-old girl Monday who was believed to be missing.

Detectives were looking for 15-year Keasya S. Waits, who at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in the 1900 block of Atlanta Avenue and had not been seen or heard from since October 22.

Police did not release any further information about how or where Waits was found.

Download the News 3 app for updates.