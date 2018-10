NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mahone Avenue Tuesday night.

The call came in at 7:48 p.m.

Police say the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

