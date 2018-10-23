Man arrested after assaulting police officer and citizen in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 45-year-old Gregory Sawyers was arrested on October 20 after assaulting police officer and citizen in Newport News.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Newport News Police responded to a fight at the 7-11 in the 13300 block of Warwick Blvd.

When officers arrived they located a man, later identified as Gregory Sawyers, stumbling across the parking lot. According to officials, when officers approached the Sawyers asking for identification, he was combative with officers and resisted detainment.

Once Sawyer was detained, officers spoke with the employee of 7-11, who stated that Sawyers went into the store causing a scene. After employees asked him to leave, Sawyers assaulted a customer in the parking lot.

Officers spoke to the customer, a 37-year-old Newport News man, who said he was talking with a friend in the parking lot when Sawyers approached him, harassing him and calling him names.

According to officials, Sawyers was taken into custody and charged with drunk in public, assault, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice.