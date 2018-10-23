Illegal immigrant sentenced for distributing fentanyl, meth in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – A 48-year-old Belizian national who was living in the United States illegally has been sentenced to 11-years in prison conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including nearly two pounds of Fentanyl.

Court documents showed that Fiorman Erick Gillet who as part of a group that shipped three pounds of 100 percent pure methamphetamine and almost two pounds of pure Fentanyl to Virginia from Texas.

The amount shipped by Gillet and his associates from Texas was enough for a lethal dose for hundreds of thousands of people, court documents said.

Officials say that as part of Gillet’s plea deal, he will be deported after he completes his sentence.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Scott W. Hoernke, Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Robert G. Doumar. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin M. Comstock prosecuted the case.