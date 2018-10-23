Help for struggling homebuyers with Dream DAP on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dream DAP, Inc Is the non profit organization supporting single parents needing down payment assistance for homeownership.

To learn more visit Facebook.com/DreamDAP.

2018 DREAM DAP Car Raffle
Learn More HERE

FREE Homebuyer Seminar
October 27th
Learn more about:
* Downpayment Assistance
* Credit Health
* Budgeting
* Home care

For more information, please call Claudine Ellis 757.809.2525.
Register HERE

Presented by Dream Girls of Real Estate
(757) 809-2525
DreamGirlsRealEstate.com

 