Free flu shot clinic to be offered in Chesapeake this Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – With flu season approaching, the Chesapeake Health Department will be holding a free, walk-in flu vaccination clinic.

Flu vaccinations will be free for ages six months and older.

No insurance information, identification or Chesapeake residency is required.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. It is encouraged to get your flu shot early in the season.

The clinic will be October 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., located at 748 Battlefield Blvd. N. in Chesapeake, directly behind Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.