Detectives are investigating the death of a man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unite are investigating the death of an adult man.

Police received a call regarding an unresponsive male around 11:20 a.m., Tuesday morning.

The deceased was found in the 3600 block of Western Branch Blvd around.

Detectives have not identified the male at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.