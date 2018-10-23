× Congressman Scott Taylor, Elaine Luria meet in debate for 2nd congressional seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congressman Scott Taylor and his challenger for Virginia’s second congressional seat, Elaine Luria, will meet face-to-face on Tuesday for a scheduled debate.

The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce is hosting the debate at the historic Cavalier Hotel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Rep. Taylor (R) and Luria (D) recently took part in a forum at the Brock Environmental Center, also in Virginia Beach, where they spoke separately about environmental topics including sea-level rise and offshore drilling.

“Everything that we said we are going to work on: stronger military, taking care of our veterans , economic issues to make sure that this economy is thriving, we have accomplished things in each and every one of those things to include bringing money back here to clean the Chesapeake Bay,” said Rep. Taylor following that forum.

Luria said she wanted laws that helped support environmental efforts.

“For new economic development and for new construction, we need to use new legislation for the environment (and) not against the environment,” she said during the forum.

The Hampton Roads Chamber says Tuesday’s debate will put the spotlight on more business-focused issues, including federal regulations, military readiness and funding, infrastructure, tax reform, civilian and veteran healthcare, the port and foreign trade.

A Christopher Newport University poll released last week showed Rep. Taylor leading Luria, 50 to 43 percent.

Since then, former Vice President Joe Biden has appeared in Hampton Roads to campaign for Luria. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the area Wednesday to show his support for Scott Taylor.

The program at the Cavalier Hotel is set to begin at 11 a.m. and run into the afternoon.