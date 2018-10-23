Chesapeake Sports Club, ziMS Foundation host ‘An evening with Ryan Zimmerman’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sports Club, in conjunction with the ziMS Foundation, will host An Evening with Ryan Zimmerman Friday November 2nd at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

The event will feature a VIP room (6-6:45 p.m) and a social hour (6-7:00 p.m.) prior to the program from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The program will consist of a Q&A session with Zimmerman, the two-time MLB All-Star, moderated by News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler. Submit your questions for Zimmerman here.

Tickets to the event are $50 each and can be purchased here.

Zimmerman, a Kellam High School product, recently completed his 14th Major League Baseball season – all with the Washington Nationals. The fourth overall pick in the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft is the Nats’ all-time career leader in hits, extra base hits, total bases, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.

In 1995, Ryan’s mother Cheryl was diagnosed with MS, a chronic and unpredictable disease that affects the central nervous system. MS affects roughly 400,000 Americans and can impact the body in almost as many ways. Ryan looks at his mother’s condition as an influence on his development as a person. It forced Ryan and his brother, Shawn, to assume responsibilities in his home at an earlier age than most of their peers.

As President of the ziMS Foundation, an organization that’s 100-percent volunteer-based, Ryan is excited by the prospect of giving back to his community and finding a cure for this unpredictable disease. “My family has given me the support to fulfill my dreams. The Washington Nationals have given me the opportunity to play the game that I love at the highest level in our nation’s capital. I am thrilled to have launched a foundation that I hope can make a real impact in the life of my family as well as many others afflicted by MS.”

The Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of MS by funding comprehensive support and educational programs. Over the last 13 years the Foundation has raised more than $3,500,000.

Additionally, Saturday the ziMS Foundation will host its 13th annual fundraiser. Enjoy the all you can eat pig roast, oysters, sides, beer and wine, desserts, live music, face painting, bubbles, Bubble Soccer, Archery Tag, and fireworks at ziMS Flight Fest as we help LAND A CURE for Multiple Sclerosis! More info on Flight Fest here.