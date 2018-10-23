Case for former Portsmouth officer convicted of manslaughter to be heard by Supreme Court of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Supreme Court has granted Stephen Rankin’s request to hear his case on if the former Portsmouth Police officer should receive a new trial. Rankin was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of 18-year-old William Chapman.

The Virginia State Supreme Court hearing his case does not mean Rankin will get an appeal, but rather if he deserves a new trial. The majority of the state Supreme Court would have to vote in favor of him getting a new trial before that could happen.

A three panel of justices recently heard from defense attorney James Broccoletti as he argued why there were errors in the trial.

Jurors in the original court case in 2017 recommended that Rankin serve 2.5 years for the shooting on April 22, 2015.

The Portsmouth Police Department was alerted by Walmart security about a suspected shoplifter. Chapman was spotted crossing the parking lot on foot and was approached by Rankin. During the encounter, a struggle ensued that resulted in Chapman being shot by the police officer. The officer immediately requested medics. Chapman died at the scene.

Chapman’s body was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Norfolk for examination and autopsy.

Virginia State Police took the lead role in the investigation. They were asked to investigate the case at the time by Former Portsmouth Police Chief Ed Hargis because it is the second officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth within the last month.

Rankin’s wife released this statement to News 3 about the new development.

“I am happy that we are moving forward on Steve’s appeal. This has been an incredibly slow process but we both believe it is the right course of action. Everyone deserves a fair trial. We will continue to fight until we are out of options.”

At this time, it’s unclear when the next hearing date for Rankin’s case will be.