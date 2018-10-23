5th Annual Scavenger Haunt to take place at Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - For the fifth year, the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach is hosting The Scavenger Haunt at the Oceanfront.

It's a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt for adults 21 and older. Participants use an app to solving riddles and trivia questions at various locations around the Oceanfront.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 8 p.m. at The Shack, which is located at 712 Atlantic Ave.

Tickets are $25 per ticket or $90 for a pack of four.

Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism. Learn more by clicking here.