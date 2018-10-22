Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to robbing 3 banks, 1 credit union

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing three banks and one credit union over a span of seven months.

According to a release by the United States Department of Justice, 30-year-old Rian Michael Lopez robbed a Wells Fargo of $7,700, a Bank of America of $17,191, a BB&T of $4,076 and a Bayport Federal Credit Union of $6,800 from October 2017 through April 2018.

At the last robbery, the bank tellers secretly slipped bait money into the money they gave to Lopez.

After a Virginia Beach Police officer caught Lopez casing another Wells Fargo for a potential robbery, a search of his car and home revealed clothing he had worn to previous robberies and a large amount of money. This included the bait money given to him by the Bayport Federal Credit Union.

Lopez pleaded guilty to bank robbery, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced January 25, 2019.