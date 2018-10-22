Virginia Beach City Public Schools to hold ‘College Night’ for middle, high school students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools will hold its College Night, open to middle and high school students and their parents, Tuesday, October 30.

Representatives from more than 150 colleges, universities and proprietary schools, as well as from the military, will be in attendance at the event, which will fun from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Attendees will be able to learn about admissions, tuition, programs of study, student life and disability services and accommodations. Financial aid workshops will also be held at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information about College Night, contact VBCPS’ Office of Student Support Services at (757) 263-6985 or by email at njhollin@vbschools.com.