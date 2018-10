SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle crash that caused a fuel spill.

According to Suffolk officials, the crash involves a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer and was in the 3400 block of Carolina Road at Cypress Chapel Road.

The road is currently closed in the area of the accident at this time and a detour is being set up by Suffolk Public Works, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

