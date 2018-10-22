Traveling for the holidays? Here’s how to book the cheapest flight

NORFOLK Va,- With all the things you are already spending money on during the holidays, purchasing a pricey plane ticket can be frustrating.

Luckily, there are some ways to help ensure you score the lowest fare possible. If you are looking for a flight for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Years and haven’t purchased your ticket yet, you may want to listen up

If you have the choice of what days you can fly on try to book at least one leg of your trip on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday. Those days tend to run cheapest.

Sometimes flying on the actual holiday can be the cheapest day to fly. If that works out for your plans, check pricing on that holiday. If you need a hotel while you are away, book your flight as a package. Many times, hotels will offer a very good discount on a hotel stay when you book your flight.

We’ve all heard the myth to wait on flights, but it’s very rare that a flight price will actually drop. It doesn’t make sense to wait for the price to drop when you don’t have a flexible travel date then you run the risk of not going at all.

Check alternate airports, you could save over a hundred dollars just by switching to a nearby airport.

Use Twitter and Facebook to find great fares. Follow your favorite airlines on social media that way you can access deals they won’t advertise directly.

Non-stop is ideal of course but choosing a flight with a layover can sometimes make the difference between $100-200 dollars.

Know when to be loyal and when to compare. It’s always great to have an airline you’re loyal to so you can rack up points for a free flight, and sometimes it’s worth it to book a slightly more expensive flight for the points but not always. You should always shop around first. Yes, we are talking about booking the cheapest flight but do your homework.

If you book the cheapest flight but the airline has tons of extra fee’s that go with the cheapest option, it may not save you any money.

Lastly, look at booking one-way flights-it may be cheaper to book one flight with one carrier and return on another.