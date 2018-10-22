Think you may win? Here is the Mega Millions and Powerball payouts for Virginia, North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS/NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA – Nobody won Mega Millions or Powerball over the weekend, which is now at a combined jackpot of over $2 billion. But what would you do with the money if you won?

Well, according to lottery officials for Virginia and North Carolina, the payout after state and federal taxes for the Mega Millions lottery win would be $651,528,000 and $637,963,549, respectively. For Powerball? A payout of 255,096, 000 for Virginia and $249,785,043 for North Carolina after state and federal taxes.

So what could you buy with all this money?

If you were to win in Virginia, you could use the money in the following way:

96,809,509 Orange Crush drinks at Waterman’s Surfside Grill in Virginia Beach

93,208,583 Classic Combo’s at Dog-N-Burger in Norfolk.

26,113,346 passes to the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach.

10,858,800 $60 passes to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

Fund Daily Operations at St. Jude Children’s Research hospital for approx. 650 days.

Or you could buy this 7.2 million dollar six bedroom, 10 bath, 15,045 sqft house 90 times.

The next drawing for Mega Millions, which is at $1.6 billion, is on Tuesday. The next drawing for Powerball, which is at $620 million, will be on Wednesday.

