Student stabs teacher during class at Georgia middle school

LILBURN, Ga. – A Georgia middle school student is in custody after stabbing a female teacher Monday, according to WSB-TV.

The Trickum Middle School teacher was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and the school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Principal Ryan Queen said in a letter to parents that the attack happened during class in a language arts classroom. The student, an eighth-grader, was “immediately apprehended.”

No other students were hurt.

Queen said in the letter that the teacher was conscious and talking when she was taken to the hospital.

Queen didn’t say about what led up to the stabbing, but added that he will release more information as it becomes available.