‘Skins scoop: Massive audience watches Redskins dump Dallas on CBS

NORFOLK, Va. – CBS Sports’ Week 7 NFL doubleheader average on Sunday, Oct. 21 scored in the ratings with an increase of 14%, earning a 12.0/25 average household rating/share versus last year’s 10.5/22 in the metered markets.

CBS’ national game window (4:25 PM, ET), Cowboys vs. Redskins locally on News 3, earned CBS’ highest rating-to-date in the 2018 NFL season with an average household rating/share of 14.4/28, up +14% from last year (12.6/25) in the metered markets.

According to Nielsen, during the final minutes of the Redskins’ 20-17 victory, News 3 pulled a rating of 35.2 with a share of 50. For comparison, last season’s AFC Championship game between the Jaguars and Patriots averaged a 31.5 rating and 50 share.

Ben Strauss reports this local market, Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport News, ranked second among all metered markets in the country with an average rating of 27.6 for the Cowboys/Redskins broadcast.