Pillsbury releases ‘Elf’-themed cookies in celebration of film’s 15th anniversary

Son of a nutcracker!

Christmas is still two months away, but Pillsbury is celebrating early. According to People, the company has released new ready-to-bake sugar cookies inspired by Will Ferrell’s modern classic Christmas movie “Elf.”

In the movie, Buddy the Elf (Ferrell) learns he’s actually a human being and goes to New York City in an attempt to find his biological father. Buddy has quite the sweet tooth and loves all things sugar, so naturally Pillsbury’s sugar cookies feature a design of his signature elf hat.

The cookies commemorate the 15th anniversary of the film and can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.