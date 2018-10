Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The jam band Phish made its way to Hampton for a three night weekend full of shows, entertainment and fellowship for many at Hampton Coliseum, known to the band's fans as "The Mothership."

The band recorded its live album "Hampton Comes Alive" in 1999 at Hampton Coliseum, and even kicked off its reunion tour at Hampton Coliseum in 2009.

Check out the sights and sounds of Phish in Hampton!