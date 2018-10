NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews with the Newport News Fire Department extricated someone from a vehicle that had overturned on Warwick Boulevard Monday evening.

Authorities say the victim was treated for minor injuries after the extrication.

NNFD crews responded to a vehicle extrication this evening on Warwick Blvd. One occupant was treated for minor injuries after extrication. Excellent work by all. pic.twitter.com/m6mqUwDtc2 — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) October 22, 2018

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.