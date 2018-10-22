Perquimans County students ate marijuana at high school

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said that Perquimans County High School had an incident Monday where marijuana was given to and consumed by several students.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all parents of those involved were contacted, and the students were checked out at the hospital for nausea. All students involved have since been released.

Perquimans County Schools dealt with the incident on their end, and the Sheriff’s Office has taken out charges on the suspect.

