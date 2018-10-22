× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, then wet and windy

It certainly was a chilly start to the day, many folks woke up to frost and temperatures at or below freezing.

The good news is that this morning was likely the coldest morning we will have for a while. Expect morning lows in the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday. And things will really warm up pretty nicely in the afternoon with high temperatures for most of us in the lower 70s, thanks to a light southwest wind.

A weak cold front will cross the region tomorrow night, ushering in cooler weather through the rest of the work week with high temperatures mainly in the 50s.

We should enjoy plenty of sunshine until we get to Thursday afternoon. That’s when clouds will start to build in ahead of our weekend rainmaker.

An area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico is expected to intensify as it moves up the coast. That will bring us rain and wind beginning Friday afternoon and lasting into early on Sunday.

There are still a lot of questions about the timing, track and intensity of this coastal storm. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



