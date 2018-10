VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon, according to a VBCPS spokesperson.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. The school bus was en route to Bayside High School when the crash happened.

There were no students on board at the time, and no injuries were reported.

VBCPS has reached out to Virginia Beach Police for more details on the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.