Newport News letter carrier wins $100K from Virginia Lottery ‘Cash 5’ game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – “I just ran around the house screaming!”

That’s how Christopher Gallop recalled the moment he learned he’d won the top prize of $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game.

The Newport News man, who matched all five numbers in the game’s October 5 drawing, bought his winning ticket at the Love Food Mart on Warwick Boulevard. His winning numbers were 1-11-15-17-21, which was a combination of family birthdays.

“It was a shock,” he said of his win.

Gallop, who works as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take care of his family.