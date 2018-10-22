Hampton’s Dazz Newsome named ACC football Specialist of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, NC – After his dazz-ling performance Saturday for the Tar Heels, Hampton High School product and North Carolina returner/wide receiver Dazz Newsome has been named Specialist of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

North Carolina’s sophomore returner took a punt back 75 yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s 40-37 double-overtime loss at Syracuse. The scoring play was the first punt return TD for a Tar Heel since Ryan Switzer in 2015. Newsome also had a career day at receiver, catching seven balls for 90 yards and a touchdown. The two touchdowns on Saturday were the first of his career.

From his GoHeels.com bio: Ranked the No. 1 cornerback in Virginia, No. 10 in the East and No. 82 in the country by Scout.com • Listed the No. 19 player in Virginia and the No. 43 athlete nationally by Rivals.com • Ranked the No. 35 player in Virginia and the No. 81 athlete in the country by 247sports.com • Although he projects as a defensive back, he was named the Daily Press Offensive Player of the Year as a senior • Led the Peninsula District with 35 touchdowns in 13 games • Scored 28 rushing touchdowns, three receiving, two on punt returns and two on interception returns • Started on offense as a wide receiver and running back, and on defense as a cornerback and safety and on special teams as a return specialist • Led his team in both rushing yards (1,684) and receiving yards (413) as the Crabbers advanced to the Group 5A state quarterfinals • Earned Group 5A first-team all-state honors as a punt returner and second-team all-state wide receiver in his junior season • Had 18 total touchdowns as a junior • Coached by Mike Smith.