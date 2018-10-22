× First Warning Forecast: Chilly Start To The Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM until 8 AM Monday for Sussex, Southampton and Northampton (N.C), Hertford and Bertie counties.

We have a nice stretch of dry and sunny days for us this week with the roller coaster of temperatures continuing. Monday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s and will only warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. We will stay mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain. wind will be much more calm compared to yesterday from the southwest 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with highs breaking into the 70s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny. A cold front will cross the area, but there isn’t any moisture with this front so we will just see a drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and Thursday all of us will stay in the 50s. Skies will continue to be clear for both days.

Unfortunately our dry stretch will end as we head into Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

