HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Autumn’s bright colors and crisp air make it a wonderful time to get away before the frigid winter days arrive. Whether you’re planning a long break or a quick weekend getaway, travel expert Stephanie Oswald has last minute planning ideas and tricks to survive the journey.
Fall travel tips on Coast Live
-
Planning a Halloween party? Here are some ideas
-
A report from Paris on how you can make travel dreams a reality on Coast Live
-
Melania Trump goes solo on first trip to Africa
-
Historic airliner trucked 300 miles to be a hotel bar
-
Understated ideas for holidays and great options for underfoot flooring on Coast Live
-
-
What to do ahead of major power outages if you’re at home through Florence
-
Melania Trump’s sunny message in Africa at odds with US policy
-
Quick and easy meal solutions for back to school on Coast Live
-
Thanksgiving 2018: Do you know the best time to book a flight? Google does
-
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel in early development at Warner Bros.
-
-
Harper Yeats will have traveled to all 50 states this week. She’s only 5 months old
-
Cops are trying to find this fugitive millionaire using a podcast
-
Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney takes out criminal charge against man who called for her removal from office