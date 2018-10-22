Exchange food for overdue fines during the Portsmouth Public Library’s annual ‘Food for Fines Drive’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Public Library announced the return of its annual “Food for Fines Drive,” which will be held throughout the month of November.

Library patrons are encouraged to bring undamaged, unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any library location. Participants will receive a $2 reduction in overdue fines for every donated food item.

The library will also accept non-food items such as toothpaste, toilet paper, diapers and soap.

The Food for Fines program is only applicable to overdue library fines. No other fees are eligible.

All food donations will go directly to the Oasis Food Pantry, which provided groceries to more than 9,000 people in 2017. The pantry also currently delivers to nearly 100 home-bound senior citizens every month.

The library will not accept damaged or expired items or individual servings of ramen noodles. There is also a particularly high need for peanut butter.

The following items are on the Pantry Needs List:

Jelly

Juice

Soup

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Cereal

Macaroni & chees

Canned meat (Spam, corned beef, etc.)

Canned tuna

Spaghetti sauce

Spaghetti

Pork and beans

Cornbread mix

Ramen (multi-pack only)

Rice

Dry beans

Dry milk

The Portsmouth Public Library locations are:

Main Library – 601 Court Street

Churchland Branch – 4934 High Street West

Cradock Branch – 28 Prospect Parkway

Manor Branch – 1401 Elmhurst Lane

Call (757) 393-8501 or visit the Portsmouth Public Library online for more information about the Food for Fines program.

If you need assistance with food, call the Oasis Social Ministry at (757) 397-6060.