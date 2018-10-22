DYNASTY new episode, Friday 10/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Butler Did It”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE — Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) gets in over her head and needs Liam (guest star Adam Huber) and Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) help. Kirby (Maddison Brown) makes a shocking discovery that changes everything, while Blake (Grant Show) wines and dines a new guest (Ana Brenda Contreras). Nicollette Sheridan, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and James Mackay also star. David M. Israel and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, which was directed by Pascal Verschooris. (#203). Original airdate 10/26/2018