CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 10/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I’m On My Own Path”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

NINA VARDALOS GUEST STARS — As Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) contemplates her feelings about her career, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) is forced to deal with a big client (guest star Nina Vardalos). Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) tries to get back in the dating game, while Heather (Vella Lovell) and Hector (guest star Erick Lopez) deal with insurance. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Alden Derck wrote the episode, directed by Jude Weng (#403). Original airdate 10/26/2018