Cowboys trade first round pick for Raiders’ Amari Cooper

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will feature a new offensive weapon when the Redskins travel to AT&T Stadium Thanksgiving day.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys traded the Oakland Raiders a 2019 first round draft pick in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper, 24 years-old, was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he has 225 catches for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2018, he has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one TD.

Dallas, 3-and-4 overall, is 1.5 games behind the Redskins in the NFC East division.

#Raiders now have 3 first-round picks next year — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2018