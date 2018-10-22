Chesapeake Police investigating armed robbery of 7-Eleven

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:25 p.m. and learned that a black male wearing dark clothing entered the store and pulled out an unknown type of hand gun.

The suspect demanded money, took an unknown amount from the clerk and fled the area. Authorities do not know if he left in a vehicle or on foot.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

