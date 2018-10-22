Chef Patrick makes pumpkin spice hummus on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With a twist on the season, Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shows us how to make "Great Pumpkin Spice Hummus" and some other tasty tips.

A SPARKLING MERMAID

Our friends at Mermaid Winery, which has locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, have released a delicious sparkling rose’ wine named Sea-Duxion. A lovely blush color occurs when the skin of Pinot Noir grapes briefly come in contact after pressing. Following classic techniques in crafting sparkling wines, millions of tiny bubbles fill the bolt, transporting an elegant effervescence and a balanced, semi-dry flavor with notes of raspberry and strawberry.

Drink this sparkling on its own while toasting life, or pair it with any number of breakfast and brunch dishes. It also makes pairs with salads and other light fare at lunch, or is a lovely aperitif at dinnertime. It also is a perfect ending to a meal.

Create a sorbet mimosa by adding a small scoop of sorbet to a white wine glass and filling with the sparkling.

For more information on Mermaid Winery, visit www.MermaidWinery.com

RECIPE | GREAT PUMPKIN SPICE HUMMUS

Get into the spirit of the season by incorporating pumpkin and pumpkin spice into a timeless classic, hummus.

Here’s how I make my Great Pumpkin Spice Hummus:

In a food processor, add one 15-ounce can of chickpeas that ave been drained with 5 tablespoons of roasted and pureed pumpkin [you can use canned or roast your own], 5 tablespoons of tahini or smooth peanut butter, and 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons pumpkin spice [you can use prepared or make your own], 2 tablespoons water, and 1 garlic clove.

Pulse until smooth and season with salt. Serve with olive oil drizzled on top and garnished with crushed red pepper flakes and roasted pumpkin seeds.

The hummus can be used as a spread on sandwiches, added as a filler to wraps, or enjoyed as a dip with crackers or fresh cut vegetables like carrots or celery.

If you’d like my recipes on how to roast your own pumpkin or blend your own pumpkin spice mix, email me at Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

NEW CHEF COOKS WITH PASSION

It’s been three months since Executive Chef Kevin Diehl settled in as the tall toque at Passion, and I sat down with him at the fine dining restaurant recently over some good eats and good drinks to get to know him better.

Over a stunning appetizer of poke’, Diehl, 42, shared a bit about his background.

“I have been in the service industry for more than 15 years, but started my career as a chef in 2013,” the chef says.

During our conversation, I sampled an amazing poke’ appetizer, a remarkable Truffle Beet Salad, I had a perfectly prepared Steak Au Poivre.

When asked what he’d like to be known for at Passion, Diehl answered simply. “Perfection.”

In addition to dinner Tuesday through Sunday, Passion began weekend brunch service recently, and also hosts special events.

For more information on Passion, visit www.PassionTheRestaurant.com

A BOO-TIFUL DINNER AT BOXWOOD INN

R.T.L. Paranormal is hosting a public paranormal investigation during dinner at the Historic Boxwood Inn in Newport News.

The event takes place on Nov. 3 from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. The cost is $55 per person, which includes an Italian dinner, investigation, and presentation by Native American seers Wendy and Wolf Traveler.

The Historic Boxwood Inn (www.HistoricBoxwoodInn.com) was originally built as the Simon Curtis home in 1896 and restored in 1996. It is a National and Virginia registered Historic Landmark.