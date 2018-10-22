Camden County to hold ‘Dismal Day’ at Dismal Swamp State Park

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Don’t let the name fool you: it might be called “Dismal Day,” but it’s all kinds of fun.

Camden County will host its sixth annual Dismal Day at the Dismal Swamp State Park Saturday, October 27. The event will highlight the Dismal Swamp State Park and the historic Dismal Swamp Canal, and will include a 5K Fun Run/Walk, vendors, crafts, animal exhibits and more.

Free wagon and boat rides will also be available for guests to enjoy views of the park and waterway.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in the run/walk can pre-register by calling (252) 771-6593 or register at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. Dismal Day souvenir t-shirts are available for $5.

The run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. on the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail. Dismal Day will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.