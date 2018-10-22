Ask questions, get answers from NNPD’s police chief during virtual ‘Chat with the Chief’ sessions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department will hold two “Chat with the Chief” Facebook Live sessions this week, giving citizens the opportunity to ask questions about what’s going on in the community and get answers straight from the department’s chief of police.

On Tuesday, October 23 from 12-1 p.m. and Thursday, October 25 from 6-7 p.m., NNPD Chief of Police Steve Drew will share information about recent changes within the department, crime trends and more.

Those interested in participating in the virtual session should sign on to Facebook and visit the Newport News Police Department’s official Facebook page.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with our Facebook followers during these first ‘Chat with a Chief’ events,” Drew said. “I hope citizens will join us and learn more about the vision for our agency, some of the changes we’ve recently made and our crime reduction. I look forward to chatting with everyone.”

Chief Drew joined the department in July 2018. These “Chat with the Chief” sessions will be his first since joining the NNPD.

The department says it plans to hold virtual events like these on a regular basis.

