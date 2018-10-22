21-year-old shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 21-year-old Hampton man who was shot multiple times is receiving treatment at a hospital for his non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the city around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the shooting was in the intersection of Shell Road and Bell Road. Police added that the victim was shot when an unknown dark-colored vehicle passed by the victim and others, firing shots at them.

There was reportedly no other injuries or property damage caused by the shooting and police are still investigating the reason for the shooting.

